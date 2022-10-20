BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.61 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $809,767.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006926 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002370 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009501 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

