Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.87

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 6977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 1,169,479 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,561,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.