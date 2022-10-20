BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,287.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,378,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,046 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 389,196 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,638 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,198,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 109,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,892. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

