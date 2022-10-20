Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
