Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

