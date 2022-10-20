Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.82. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

