Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 4.3 %

BXSL opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

