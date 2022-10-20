Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $261.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.54.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $51,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
