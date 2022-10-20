Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 69,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

