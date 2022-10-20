Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.19 ($0.06). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.48 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,422,236 shares.

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £54.98 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Further Reading

