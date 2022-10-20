Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.76

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 8595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,322,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,983,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 465,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

