BMO Capital Markets Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $332.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $299.83 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

