BMO Capital Markets Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $332.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $332.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.
Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $299.83 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
