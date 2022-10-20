BNB Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $267.38 or 0.01404006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion and approximately $550.98 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,168 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,403.02765656. The last known price of BNB is 272.01543403 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1127 active market(s) with $528,821,672.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
