BNB Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $267.38 or 0.01404006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion and approximately $550.98 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,001,168 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,001,403.02765656. The last known price of BNB is 272.01543403 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1127 active market(s) with $528,821,672.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.