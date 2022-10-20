Bobcoin (BOBC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $333.00 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bobcoin has a market cap of $333.00 million and $105,429.00 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

