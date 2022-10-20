Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

BBLG opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bone Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.