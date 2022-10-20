Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Boot Barn has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7,720.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

