BORA Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One BORA token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a market capitalization of $190.81 million and $3.37 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BORA

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

