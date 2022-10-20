Boston Scientific (BSX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/17/2022 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

