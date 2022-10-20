Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00010405 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $158.58 million and $1.57 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.00 or 0.27491265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

