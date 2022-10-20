Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRDG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

