Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 1.7 %
Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.