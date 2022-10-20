Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

