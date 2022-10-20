Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 642

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 659 ($7.96).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.28) on Thursday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 635 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.22.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

