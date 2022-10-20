Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price at $53.68

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

