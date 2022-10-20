Brokerages Set Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target at $105.20

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Onex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.24%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

