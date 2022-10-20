Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.