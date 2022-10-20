Brokers Set Expectations for Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.42.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,731. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
