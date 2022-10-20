Brokers Set Expectations for Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

Atlassian Trading Down 6.8 %

TEAM stock opened at $187.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.79. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,731. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.