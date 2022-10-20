Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,622.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 91,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,683. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

