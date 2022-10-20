Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.33

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.33 and traded as low as C$47.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$48.20, with a volume of 296,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

