Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.19% of Dover worth $47,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

