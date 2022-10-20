Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 10,078 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.