Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.15% of Federal Signal worth $46,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 306,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

