Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $37,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

