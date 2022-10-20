Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3,482.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $43,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $151.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

