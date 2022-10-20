Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NYSE:BC opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

