BTIG Research Trims Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price to $97.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

Inari Medical Trading Down 5.2 %

NARI opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,942 shares of company stock worth $13,059,078 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Inari Medical by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

