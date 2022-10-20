Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $84.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.27% from the company’s current price.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.
Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.4 %
Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
