Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $84.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.27% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

