Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

