Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Caleres accounts for about 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Caleres were worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,220. The company has a market capitalization of $958.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

