Campbell Wealth Management Buys 1,444 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 244,434 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

