Campbell Wealth Management Has $23.95 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 932.3% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

DIA stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,421. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.