Campbell Wealth Management Has $306,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,066,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

