Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

