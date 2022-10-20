Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$66.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

WPM traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.93. 505,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

