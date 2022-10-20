Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.17

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.17 and traded as low as C$23.91. Canada Goose shares last traded at C$24.16, with a volume of 423,139 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.