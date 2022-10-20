Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.