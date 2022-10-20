Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 1.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 9,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

