Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 92.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Capital One Financial by 142.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Capital One Financial



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

