Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $174.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

