Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

