Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Carbon Streaming to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 227 1117 1639 55 2.50

Profitability

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 320.85%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 82.89%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.25% 19.30% 1.78%

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.28, suggesting that its share price is 6,428% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s peers have a beta of 7.34, suggesting that their average share price is 634% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.25 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 3.25

Carbon Streaming’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carbon Streaming peers beat Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.