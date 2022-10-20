CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.06

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 13851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $875.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.